Trial Attorney

Stalwart Law Group

Patrick Jacobs is of counsel at Stalwart Law Group. Focusing on civil litigation, Jacobs has extensive experience in litigating cases involving complex business disputes, professional liability, product liability, insurance agents and brokers’ liability, premises liability, construction defects, personal injury, medical malpractice, insurance bad faith, insurance coverage, white collar crime and employment law. Jacobs has obtained successful verdicts and awards in multiple civil and criminal jury trials and binding arbitration proceedings. He has successfully prosecuted declaratory relief actions on insurance coverage questions in which potential exposure to the carrier was in the millions, and obtained a sizable verdict for an individual against one of the nation’s largest commercial banking institutions in a breach of contract matter. He has also handled a variety of insurance coverage matters, as well as extensive appellate work. Among his successes, Jacobs obtained a judgment against a commercial real estate broker in excess of $10 million.