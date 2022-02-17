Partner

McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP

Patrick McNicholas consistently remains at the forefront of the everchanging legal landscape by bringing to light and demanding accountability for unacceptable practices, which is why he was trusted to serve on the Plaintiff’s Steering Committee for several of the mass action lawsuits he is handling, including the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting and the Porter Ranch gas leak, as well as on the Plaintiff’s Executive Committee for the Thomas Fire and the Woolsey Fire. Among his recent successes and notable achievements was his work among a group of attorneys to secure a $13.5-billion settlement in 2020 against a public utility company on behalf of 5,500 wildfire victims in the largest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history. McNicholas is among a select group of 13 firms representing more than 50,000 plaintiffs combined on inverse condemnation, negligence and wrongful death lawsuits for this case.