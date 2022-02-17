President and Founder

Paul Aghabala is the president and founder of Prestige Law. With over 19 years of experience, he has won numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements in the field of personal injury, specializing in catastrophic injury. He has successfully helped clients attain justice in the fields of employment law, workers’ compensation, and elder abuse. Over the past 19 years, Aghabala has tried 15 cases as lead attorney in addition to 10 trials as co-counsel.He remains up-to-date on the law through a combination of training, seminars, and courtroom experience. Driven by his desire to achieve justice for his clients, Aghabala recently won an $8 million settlement in a catastrophic injury case in which the client fell on his head from the second floor of a project site. He followed this victory with a $1.25 million win for a cyclist client who was run over by a negligent driver.

