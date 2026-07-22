Chef That! Rib Eye Cachetada Tacos
Watch Jorge Gaviria make cachetada tacos with rib eye and Gouda cheese in the L.A. Times Kitchen.
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Jorge Gaviria, founder of Los Angeles-based masa company Masienda and co-author of cookbook “Vitamina T,” stops by the L.A. Times kitchen to make cachetada tacos. It’s a recipe from “Vitamina T,” which he wrote with chef Fermín Núñez. Cachetada translates literally to “slap.” There are a few theories for the name. The most popular attributes it to the “slap” of the tortilla onto a griddle. This particular version of a cachetada taco was inspired by Cara de Vaca restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. Get the recipe.
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• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes Grapefruit Pie
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• Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
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