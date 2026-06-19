Dodgers Debate: BLISTER WATCH. Should Shohei Ohtani Be shut down?

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Shohei Ohtani’s finger is being ripped open due to a blister. He has a knee issue. IS HE FALLING APART? Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at the best player in baseball’s issues and wonder if it’s that time of the season where Ohtani could sit for a bit and heal up before the postseason.