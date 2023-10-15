(Vince Bucci)

Shareholder

Buchalter

Peggy Hosking, a distinguished shareholder at Buchalter, excels as a trusted advisor in real estate law across the Los Angeles and Orange County offices. Her prowess extends to commercial real estate transactions, where she represents owners, developers, lenders, and investors. Renowned for her hands-on approach, Hosking’s expertise spans acquisition, disposition, development, leasing, and management for diverse properties. Notably, her leadership extends to the Equine Law Group, a reflection of her lifelong passion for the equestrian industry. With an intimate understanding of equine matters, Hosking aids clients in liability protection and navigating complex agreements. Her representation includes riders, trainers, breeders, and property owners.

Recognized as a Super Lawyers nominee, Hosking’s accomplishments are extensive. From multimillion- dollar dairy and ranch transactions to solar, wind, and geothermal deals, she’s a driving force in various industries. With an enviable track record, she is the go-to for tailored legal solutions.

