Ana Ceballos

Staff Writer

Ana Ceballos is the Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the White House and Congress. Before joining The Times, she was a state government and politics reporter for the Miami Herald, where she covered the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis with a focus on immigration and education. Her reporting has been recognized with multiple awards, including the Polk Award in 2022 for political reporting. She is a graduate of San Diego State University and grew up in both San Diego and Tijuana.

