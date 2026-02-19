Angela Osorio is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Food team. A multimedia journalist and a third-year journalism student at Cal State Long Beach, she has won awards for her coverage of campus government and crime, as well as entertainment stories and print design. She worked as a reporting intern at the Signal Tribune and as a social media intern at Basic magazine, along with serving as chief copy editor at the Long Beach Current, her campus newspaper. Osorio is passionate about the role of local journalism in serving underrepresented communities and aims to document the diverse culinary voices of Los Angeles, as well as continue her work reporting on local policy, environmental justice, community solutions and more.