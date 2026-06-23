Ava Hu is a data and graphics intern at the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, studying data and business reporting. As a bilingual multimedia journalist, she covers immigration, higher education and Asian American communities. Her work has appeared in the Guardian, Houston Chronicle and Initium Media. She is a recipient of the SPJ Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards, Asian American Journalists Assn. Award of Excellence in Written Reporting. Hu is most interested in building data-driven stories that make complex systems feel human.