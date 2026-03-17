Ben Wieder is a Washington reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on political investigations. He was previously an investigative reporter and editor at the Miami Herald and McClatchy’s Washington Bureau, where he reported on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network, financial fraud and political influence. His honors include awards from Investigative Reporters and Editors and the Scripps Howard Foundation. He previously worked at the Center for Public Integrity and Stateline and is a graduate of Amherst College and the Missouri School of Journalism.