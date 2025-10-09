Claire Salinda is a reporter with Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2025, and has been writing for Image since 2023. Salinda holds a master’s degree in literature and creative nonfiction writing from the Bennington Writing Seminars and a bachelor’s in English literature from Vassar College. Her work has appeared in the Missouri Review, Off Assignment, the Surfer’s Journal, Assay and other publications, including two print anthologies, “Pen and Ink: Tattoos and the Stories Behind Them” and “First Day, Last Day.”