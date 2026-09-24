Deborah Day
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk
Follow Us
Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.