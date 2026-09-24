Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.