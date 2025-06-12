Elisha Williams is an audience engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times through the NAACP and EICOP partnership. A rising senior at the University of Southern Mississippi, she studies digital journalism and communication studies with a minor in digital innovation. Williams hosts and produces the man-on-the-street interview series, “Southern Miss Says,” and volunteers with Southern Miss Student Media, where she helps curate stories and supports production. Off the clock, she can be found at the gym, on a side quest or (still) creating content.