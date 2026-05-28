Eloise Rollins-Fife is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and previously received her bachelor’s degree in cinema and media studies from the University of Southern California. A born-and-raised L.A. local, she has worked across the entertainment, fashion and service industries. Her writing has been featured in Los Angeles Magazine, the Los Angeles Review of Books, Mercury News and other local and digital publications.