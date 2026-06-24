Francesca Pinney is a reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times, where she covers breaking news, education and regional topics. She grew up in San Diego and is a rising senior at Stanford University, where she studies history. On campus, she writes for the Stanford Daily newspaper, where she has served as news managing editor, local news editor and staff development director. Pinney also contributes to Stanford’s radio station. Her passion for storytelling extends beyond the spheres of journalism and history. She spends treasured days teaching and practicing ballet, tap dancing and jazz dance, along with singing at the piano and writing.