Gavin Quinton is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was lead reporter for the Burbank Leader, where he told the stories behind mass evictions, financial misconduct by public officials, local ICE operations and public safety failures that triggered systemwide reforms in Burbank libraries. His byline can also be found in the Los Angeles Business Journal, LAist, KnockLA and PBS SoCal. A Charleston, S.C., native, Quinton moved to Los Angeles in 2016 and earned his journalism degree from Cal State L.A. He spends his free time with friends, playing chess and tending to an unruly collection of houseplants.