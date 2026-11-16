Jon Regardie has spend decades covering Los Angeles, writing and editing news, political, business, features, entertainment and other stories. He has written for dozens of local and national print and online publications.
Latest From This Author
Pro-housing advocates are suing L.A. after officials declared the Woodland Hills Country Club “wildlife habitat” for mountain lions, complicating a new development.
Horvath has already declared for L.A. County executive. Who will be next? Garcetti, Caruso, Harris-Dawson, Hahn, Richardson and Rodriguez are in the conversation.