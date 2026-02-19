Katie Simons is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a senior journalism major at the University of Southern California, where she worked as a managing editor and arts, culture, and entertainment editor at Annenberg Media. She previously interned with the E! News Digital Video and Bookings team under NBCU. She is originally from Westport, Conn., and when she’s not reporting you can find her playing Bananagrams, doing crosswords and trying out L.A.’s different beaches.