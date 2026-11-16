Kris Wernowsky is the weekend editor at the Los Angeles Times. He joined the newsroom as a reporter in 2026, managing breaking and local news coverage while you’re off work. He previously served as a breaking and trending news editor at The Columbus Dispatch and as the criminal justice editor and statehouse bureau editor at Cleveland.com. He worked as a reporter at news sites in Illinois, Northeast Pennsylvania and Northwest Florida. He is a journalism graduate of Western Illinois University (Go Leathernecks!).