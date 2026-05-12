Liana Handler is the 2026 sports intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from the University of Florida, and her bylines were featured in the Orlando Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times and the Baltimore Banner. She also worked for the Independent Florida Alligator and Gainesville’s NPR-affiliated station, WUFT. She has previously covered SEC athletics, the NFL and MLB alongside local sports. However, her favorite sports stories to read and write combine community, culture and athletics.