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Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Madison Everlith

Madison Everlith

Madison Everlith is an intern with Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Stratford, Conn., Everlith is a rising senior at Pace University in New York City, where she is studying women and gender studies and peace and justice studies. As a Jeannette K. Watson fellow, she has explored issues of equity and care through internships with organizations such as the Century Foundation, where she analyzed Black maternal health policies and produced a commentary piece with Next100 on making internships at think tanks more inclusive. She is a staff writer at 47Magazine, a Gen Z run publication based in NYC, where she’s written stories ranging from hair and gender expression to nostalgic 2000s trends.

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