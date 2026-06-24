Madison Everlith is an intern with Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Stratford, Conn., Everlith is a rising senior at Pace University in New York City, where she is studying women and gender studies and peace and justice studies. As a Jeannette K. Watson fellow, she has explored issues of equity and care through internships with organizations such as the Century Foundation, where she analyzed Black maternal health policies and produced a commentary piece with Next100 on making internships at think tanks more inclusive. She is a staff writer at 47Magazine, a Gen Z run publication based in NYC, where she’s written stories ranging from hair and gender expression to nostalgic 2000s trends.