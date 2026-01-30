Meg Tanaka is a journalist and researcher covering technology, health and the creative economy, with a focus on how complex systems shape people’s lives across borders. Raised between Silicon Valley and Tokyo, her work often examines the intersections of technology, culture and power through a global lens.

She is currently a fellow with the Stanford Health Equity Media Fellowship, where she reports on disparities in health care, science and technology. Her reporting has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Capital & Main, Forbes and more.

Tanaka holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from UC Berkeley, as well as a master’s degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, where she focused on business and data reporting. She has also conducted research in science education and AI ethics at the Lawrence Hall of Science and was a Data Science for Social Justice fellow at UC Berkeley. Contact her on Signal for tips: meg.137