Nava Rawls is a food intern at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Atlanta, she graduated from the University of Georgia in 2024 with a degree in journalism, during which time she served as managing editor of her student newsroom and worked as an intern at CNN. She recently obtained her master’s degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, where she specialized in audio and served as co-chair of the Berkeley NABJ chapter. While in the Bay, Rawls served as the food and wine intern at the San Francisco Chronicle and freelanced for outlets including SFGate, KALW and the Oaklandside.

Rawls has received numerous accolades for her reporting, including a national Society of Professional Journalists award for food writing. In 2025, she was honored as an Emerging Journalist of the Year by the San Francisco Press Club.

When she’s not out reporting or taking photographs, you can find her at the movies, attending shows or checking out new restaurants with friends.