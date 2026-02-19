Nicole Macias Garibay is a Los Angeles Times intern writing about Latinidad for De Los. She is a transborder storyteller and bilingual journalist from the U.S.-Mexico border. Macias Garibay recently graduated from Arizona State University, where she received master’s and bachelor’s degrees in journalism and mass communication.

Macias Garibay grew up crossing the border every day to attend school in the United States — an experience that fuels her drive to center her work on migration, as well as Latino culture and community. She has covered community resilience in response to immigration enforcement activity in Phoenix for CALÓ News, written about Latinx arts and culture for La Voz and The Arizona Republic and worked as a breaking news intern at Telemundo Arizona. She also founded VOCES, a bilingual, student-run magazine dedicated to telling stories para la comunidad, por la comunidad.

Her work has also been featured in CBS News and USA Today.