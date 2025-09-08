Nilesh Christopher is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on how artificial intelligence empowers, harms and reshapes communities. He is currently supported by the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism. Christopher was formerly the South Asia correspondent for Rest of World, reporting from India on issues ranging from Apple’s manufacturing shift out of China to investigations into the use of deepfakes in elections. In 2024, he moved to the United States as a Nieman fellow at Harvard University, researching AI-generated content’s impact on politics. His reporting has also appeared in Wired, the Atlantic and the BBC. His investigative work has earned him honors, including SOPA, SAJA, SABEW, and India’s highest journalism honor, the Ramnath Goenka Award in the foreign correspondent category. Christopher holds a diploma in journalism and a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering. Contact him on Signal for tips: nileshchristopher.09