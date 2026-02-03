Pedro Nakamura is a Brazilian investigative journalist. He’s an ICFJ Emerging Media Leaders fellow and a visiting journalist at the Los Angeles Times. He has written for some of Brazil’s most prominent legacy-media newspapers and independent outlets, such as O Joio e o Trigo, Matinal, Núcleo, Estadão and Zero Hora. In 2025, he was a Labor x Tech fellow at Rest of World, writing about Brazil for a global English-speaking audience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a specialization in international relations, both from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), one of Brazil’s top universities.