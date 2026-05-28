Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native is heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. He has served as a news editor for the campus newspaper, the University Times, and as a news editor for the Pasadena City College publication, the Courier. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside.