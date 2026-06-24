Shi Bradley is an audience engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times. Bradley has earned a master’s in mass communication and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Prior to her work with The Times, Bradley has held numerous social media and audience engagement roles with news outlets like Yahoo! Finance, the Arizona Republic and Vocal Media. Outside work, she enjoys finding new music, trying new restaurants and staying active with outdoor runs and yoga.