Sonia McSwain is an intern with the Newsroom Innovation and Planning team at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Luis Obispo, McSwain graduated from UC San Diego in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a minor in communications. Before joining The Times, she served as creative and projects editor at the Guardian, UCSD’s independent student-run newspaper, where she led cross-section collaboration and developed innovative approaches to storytelling. McSwain is passionate about reimagining how journalism is presented, focusing on the intersection of narrative and visual culture. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys making pottery at her local studio and is an avid movie enthusiast.