Tate Rudisill is a design intern at the Los Angeles Times. Originally raised in Dayton, Ohio, Rudisill graduated from Michigan State University in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in creative advertising and a minor in graphic design. Prior to joining The Times, he worked for Michigan State’s independent newspaper, the State News, as a graphic designer before being promoted to design desk editor. His portfolio can be found at taterudisill.com. In his free time, Rudisill loves to go to the local movie theater and watch sports.