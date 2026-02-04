Yamlek Mojica is a Nicaraguan journalist and communications expert specializing in human rights and digital content creation based in Costa Rica. She specializes in digital rights, climate change and immigration. She has worked with and collaborated with NGOs and media outlets such as Access Now, Climate Tracker, ABC News, Diari Ara, Voz de Guanacaste and Confidencial Nicaragua. She is currently a fellow in the Professional Fellowship Program for Emerging Media Leaders (PFP EML) of ICFJ and was part of the third generation of the Latin American Network of Young Journalists - Distintas Latitudes. She’s passionate about new digital trends, cats, and art rock and pop.