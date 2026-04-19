USC Launches First-of-its-Kind Student-led Community Pharmacy

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The Crenshaw Blvd. location addresses “pharmacy desert” issue in South L.A.

A new pharmacy in South Los Angeles does much more than provide benefits to a community that lacks services. It also provides a training ground for students at the USC Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“The needs are there and we can mobilize the community and friends to fill the gaps,” said Vassilios Papadopoulos, dean of USC Mann. “People are watching and, if the model works, it can be implemented elsewhere.”

The pharmacy opening is the culmination of an eight-year process for the graduate school, which is consistently ranked as one of the top private schools in the nation. It has a total enrollment of 1,242 students, including 1,011 graduate students (652 Doctor of Pharmacy) and 231 undergraduate students. Last year, the school awarded 178 Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degrees and a total of 452 degrees and certificates across all programs.

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The school identified pharmacy deserts using geospatial systems, meaning that areas do not have local pharmacies due to closures. Urban environments may have large swaths where populations lack access to services, especially due to the socioeconomic levels of the neighborhood and the financial challenges of operating pharmacies. Many have closed as large chains close and reduce stores combined with pressure by health care providers to utilize online pharmacies for prescriptions.

The initial plans began eight years ago and the school took time to find the right place with proper zoning and sufficient electricity connections. In addition, the process was interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak. During the pandemic, students saw firsthand that there was a lack of access to facilities, setting up treatment clinics in churches and other buildings to provide services and vaccinations.

The pharmacy found a location that met its criteria at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue, the site of a former Rite Aid store that closed two years ago. It operates as a nonprofit and raised money from donors to help cover gaps in funding. The school encountered skepticism that it would follow through with plans, but it worked with local government to ensure that there was support for the project and then spent time on renovations and construction. Regulatory approvals came fairly quickly as the state Board of Pharmacy approved the project.

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USC Pharmacy (Photos by David Zong/USC Mann)

The location is operated by the USC Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in tandem with a clinic run by T.H.E. (To Help Everyone) Health and Wellness Centers, a federally qualified health center It has physicians on site and clinical pharmacists who can follow up with them for care on chronic diseases. For students, it’s an opportunity for real-world training.

“If I want my students to serve any population, the best way is to rotate them through this pharmacy. This is special. These people have nowhere else to go,” said Papadopoulos. “Pharmacy has become primary care. We have to make sure the community is doing well.”

In addition to a traditional pharmacy, the building has a community room for activities and offers educational classes. It serves as a hub for health care. For the school, it also serves as an example for potential students looking for career opportunities in health care.

Papadopoulos acknowledged that pharmacy school is expensive and the program is long but noted that there are scholarships available. For the last few years, USC has made an effort to recruit from the local community.

“There is a need for pharmacists because many are retiring. My goal is to provide the training and break even. If it’s a success, we have to consider other pharmacy deserts,” said Papadopoulos.