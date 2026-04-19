West Coast University - Center for Graduate Studies

WCU is one of the first pharmacy schools in the nation to launch an accelerated hybrid curriculum! Our PharmD program blends in-person and online learning, providing flexibility as students earn their PharmD degree in less than three years.

WCU’s Doctor of Pharmacy program helps develop the skills needed to take on the challenges of today’s pharmacy profession through a combination of classroom learning, in-person clinical practice and community outreach activities, such as wellness fairs and immunization clinics. Students attend classes online and complete one week per trimester of hands-on practice at our Center for Graduate Studies campus in Los Angeles.

From online learning tools to simulation activities in our virtual pharmacy, our goal is to help develop students into skilled pharmacists capable of practicing in diverse settings, from research labs to community pharmacies. Graduates of the program are prepared to succeed in the profession.

Students are taught by faculty who have expertise in pharmacology and the pharmaceutical sciences, as well as experts in a variety of clinical areas, such as psychiatry, oncology, infectious diseases, diabetes, hypertension and many more. This allows students to learn the most cutting-edge information in preparation for their own careers in the profession.

Preparation for the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination (NAPLEX) begins on day one of the program. Faculty design their assessment questions to mimic NAPLEX questions. In addition, students are assessed on a weekly basis to ensure retention of knowledge of material taught. In the final year of the curriculum, students are enrolled in a board prep course that spans the entire year and provides several opportunities to test in a NAPLEX-simulated environment. Combined, these efforts prepare students for success on NAPLEX upon graduation.

Our campus, the Center for Graduate Studies in Los Angeles, assists with providing career placement opportunities through our dedicated Office of Career Services. This office hosts employer speaking panels, employer interview days and networking opportunities.

The School of Pharmacy demonstrates a strong commitment to public health and pharmacist-led initiatives through several core areas that shape the program:



First, the school actively promotes community engagement through both school-sponsored and student organization-led events. These initiatives include wellness fairs, blood pressure screenings, immunization clinics and brown-bag medication review sessions held at community centers, local pharmacies, churches and local missions.

Second, the program incorporates Immersive Week professionalization events, held three times per year, and supported by Student Affairs with faculty oversight. These experiences are designed to reinforce public health principles and professional development in a structured, hands-on environment.

Third, the School emphasizes interprofessional collaboration through events conducted in partnership with other disciplines. These initiatives provide students with opportunities to work as part of a healthcare team while serving the needs of the local community.

NAME OF INSTITUTION: West Coast University

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: School of Pharmacy

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN: Dr. Kurt Wargo, PharmD, BCPS, FCCP

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1909

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED: WCU School of Pharmacy offers the Doctor of Pharmacy degree (PharmD). Providing a foundation of scientific and clinical knowledge in the virtual classroom, students are trained for in-person experiences within the profession, such as community pharmacy and inpatient and outpatient clinical pharmacy.

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 2014

TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT: 160

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS: 33 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS: Hybrid

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: Accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM: $205,449 (Estimated)

REQUIRED TESTING: None

APPLICATION DEADLINES: Rolling admissions, no deadline

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION: Kurt Wargo, Dean and Professor | kwargo@westcoastuniversity.edu | (323) 454-5058