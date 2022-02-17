Phil Michels

Founder and Principal

Law Offices of Michels & Lew

Philip Michels, A.P.L.C., is the founding principal of Michels & Lew in West Los Angeles, specializing in medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury and sexual abuse cases. He is recognized by the California State Bar as a specialist in medical professional negligence law, and has authored numerous articles for several prominent legal publications. He served as the 2011 president of Consumer Attorneys Association of California, the largest plaintiff trial lawyer bar association in the United States. Michels’ most recent $10 million verdict was for the death of a young mother against a hospital who allowed her to bleed to death.