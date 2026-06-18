The Future Frontier: Advanced Materials & Next-Gen Capabilities for Space Scaling and Cross-Sector Partnership

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Breakthroughs in advanced materials and next-generation manufacturing are continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in orbit. However, in order to maintain global leadership, the U.S. space sector needs to improve the speed at which we translate these breakthroughs from the lab into mission-ready capabilities. Join Mayor Chris Pimentel (City of El Segundo) and Philip June (Millennium Space Systems), Jordan Croom (Varda), Liz Stein (United States Innovative Technology) and Simon Waddington (Cambium) as they discuss how to bridge this vital gap between lab and launchpad.