Podcast: LAPD’s crowd-control tactics under increasing controversy

This last year, we’ve seen multiple rallies in Los Angeles — organized by Black Lives Matter, against the clearing of a homeless encampment in Echo Park, in celebration of the Dodgers’ World Series win. Each one of these events was for a different cause but they ended in the same way: with the Los Angeles Police Department coming in, declaring an illegal gathering and clearing the crowds with tactics that many activists have deemed heavy-handed and violent. Frequently the police also fired hard foam projectiles. In some cases, the protesters and reporters covering these events were arrested and even shot with these projectiles, with police alleging various offenses. The police contend that the people assembled at these rallies failed to follow orders.

Today, we talk to freelance journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray about what it’s been like to cover these protests and to L.A. Times reporter Kevin Rector about a federal injunction that would temporarily ban the LAPD from using less-lethal weapons.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Freelance journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray and L.A. Times police reporter Kevin Rector

More reading:

