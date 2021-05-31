Podcast: Sandra Oh on being ‘Asian Enough’

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

On today’s episode, we turn the mic over to the hosts of our “Asian Enough” podcast, L.A. Times entertainment reporters Jen Yamato and Tracy Brown. They share excerpts from a recent episode featuring actor Sandra Oh, in which Oh talks about her career, the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and whether she’d ever reprise her role of Dr. Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Hosts: Gustavo Arellano with L.A. Times entertainment reporters Tracy Brown and Jen Yamato

Guest: Sandra Oh

