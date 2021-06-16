Podcast: Why Hollywood’s Latino representation problem persists

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

The greaser. The hot tamale. The gangster. The maid. The narco. These and other stereotypes are how Hollywood has traditionally portrayed Latinos for over a century. Even as they have become America’s largest minority, and as their box-office clout has increased, tired tropes continue.

Today, the L.A. Times published a huge package about Hollywood’s Latino culture gap, and this episode is a continuation of that coverage. We’re going to talk about this forever trend with legend Edward James Olmos and beloved star Cristela Alonzo. Host Gustavo Arellano will also weigh in on controversy surrounding the recently released film “In the Heights” and its lack of full Afro-Latino representation.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Actor Edward James Olmos, and actor and writer Cristela Alonzo

More reading:

Keeping Close to the Street : When It Comes to Being a Role Model, ‘Miami Vice’ ‘s Edward James Olmos, From East Los Angeles, May Be the Hardest-Working Man in Show Business

Cristela Alonzo’s ‘Mixtape Memoir’ Is an Ode to Her South Texas Roots

‘We fell short’: Lin-Manuel Miranda is sorry for ‘In the Heights’ Afro-Latinx erasure

Listen to more episodes of The Times here