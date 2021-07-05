Podcast: Kate Winslet on ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Avatar 2’ and Wawa

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Behold, a special episode of The Times: It’s a crossover edition with our podcast colleagues at The Envelope. We’ll hear the conversation that Yvonne Villarreal, who covers television for the L.A. Times and co-hosts our Envelope podcast, had with Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet. They talk film, TV — and all about Kate’s starring role in the critically acclaimed HBO series “Mare of Easttown.” A research trip to a Wawa convenience store was a requirement to prepare for the role, Winslet said: “It almost felt like a mythical place.” Villarreal and Winslet also discuss the long-anticipated film “Avatar 2,” directed by James Cameron, and how to hold your breath underwater for seven minutes.

Host: L.A. Times television writer Yvonne Villarreal

Guest: Actor Kate Winslet

