Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Kate Winslet on ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Avatar 2’ and Wawa

Kate Winslet in "Mare of Easttown."
(Sarah Shatz / HBO)
Share

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Behold, a special episode of The Times: It’s a crossover edition with our podcast colleagues at The Envelope. We’ll hear the conversation that Yvonne Villarreal, who covers television for the L.A. Times and co-hosts our Envelope podcast, had with Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet. They talk film, TV — and all about Kate’s starring role in the critically acclaimed HBO series “Mare of Easttown.” A research trip to a Wawa convenience store was a requirement to prepare for the role, Winslet said: “It almost felt like a mythical place.” Villarreal and Winslet also discuss the long-anticipated film “Avatar 2,” directed by James Cameron, and how to hold your breath underwater for seven minutes.

Host: L.A. Times television writer Yvonne Villarreal

Advertisement

Guest: Actor Kate Winslet

More reading:

How Kate Winslet mastered the near-impossible accent TV fans can’t stop talking about

Inside Kate Winslet’s Philly culture crash course for ‘Mare of Easttown’

Need a really good mystery to watch? HBO’s new crime drama is just the ticket

Listen to more episodes of The Times here

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts Entertainment & Arts

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement