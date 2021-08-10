Podcast: Trying to smash sexism in the video game world

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sounds like a bureaucratic borefest, but it’s actually pretty important. It files lawsuits against companies and landlords accused of discrimination.

Now it’s tackling sexism in the world of video games.

Today we talk about California’s lawsuit against Activision Blizzard. The Santa Monica company made $8 billion last year on the strength of classic video game titles like “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft.” But the state argues the company let fester a “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” that led to sexual harassment against women. The move comes during a years-long debate in video games about equity in a culture long dominated by white men.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times video game critic Todd Martens and two members of the ABK Workers Alliance

