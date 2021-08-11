Podcast: Emmys favorites, underdogs and ‘Below Deck’
Listen to this episode of The Times:
In this collaboration with our sister podcast “The Envelope,” we talk all things Emmys, which are coming up Sept. 19. Who are the favorites? The snubs? The underdogs? In this roundtable, host Gustavo Arellano — who still subscribes to DirecTV and mostly watches local news and all things Bravo, so at least he’s familiar with “Below Deck” — joins his entertainment-side colleagues. They know what’s up.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: “The Envelope” columnist Glenn Whipp and L.A. Times television editor Matt Brennan
More reading:
Last year, we turned to TV for comfort. Emmy voters followed suit
This year’s Emmy nominations are clear: The age of the antihero is over
The BuzzMeter experts predict the 2021 Emmy winners — and so can you
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our intern is Ashlea Brown. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.