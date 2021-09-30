Podcast: Hollywood’s crews ready to go on strike?

Lighting, cameras, sound props, costumes, editing and so much more: About 60,000 workers with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — IATSE for short — are among the most forgotten of Hollywood’s magic makers. And now, citing unfair working conditions, they might go on strike. What does that mean for them? And what does it mean for people who like watching movies, TV shows and streaming services?

Today we talk to L.A. Times entertainment industry reporter Anousha Sakoui, who has been following the issue. And a crew member tells us about her own working conditions and why she’s anxious about the future of her job and her colleagues’ careers.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times entertainment industry reporter Anousha Sakoui and IATSE Local 871 Vice President Marisa Shipley

