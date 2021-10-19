Advertisement
Podcast: LGBTQ+ comics on Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special

A person holds a microphone onstage.
Dave Chappelle performs in “The Closer.”
(Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)
This month, comedy legend Dave Chappelle released his latest stand-up Netflix special, called “The Closer.” It immediately drew criticism for jokes widely viewed as transphobic, and it has created turmoil behind the scenes at Netflix. But there’s also been a backlash to the backlash, by fans who say social justice warriors just want to cancel Chappelle.

One group is particularly well positioned to have insights on the controversy: LGBTQ comedians. Today, we hear from three.

Host: L.A. Times deputy arts and entertainment editor Nate Jackson

Guests: Comedians Tuesday Thomas, Deven Bouchet, and Billy McCartney

More reading:

What LGBTQ+ comedians really think of Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special

Netflix’s Dave Chappelle PR crisis has been years in the making

Netflix takes a hit over fallout from Dave Chappelle special

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
