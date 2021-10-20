Podcast: Unclogging America’s biggest ports

Nearly half of imports in the United States go through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. They’re the largest in the U.S., but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a humongous backlog of ships stuck at sea, making imported goods more expensive. The wait to unload cargo is so bad at the ports of L.A. and Long Beach that President Biden is taking action. Today, we’re going to discuss the backup’s repercussions with three L.A. Times reporters who cover the ports, the global market and the White House.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national and global economy reporter Don Lee, L.A. Times White House reporter Chris Megerian and L.A. Times California economy, labor and workplace reporter Margot Roosevelt

