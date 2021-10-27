Podcast: Will the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting change Hollywood?

Vigils from Southern California to Albuquerque were held last weekend to mark the death of Halyna Hutchins. The up-and-coming cinematographer was working on the film “Rust,” a Western that featured Alec Baldwin as an actor and producer. Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to figure out how Baldwin was handed a gun with a live round despite being assured it was safe.

Today, we talk about the fatal incident. We check in with two L.A. Times reporters who cover the business of entertainment about what happened on that set, whether the tragedy could lead to workplace safety changes in the film and television industry, and whether the clash between unionized crew members and Hollywood producers is about to flare up all over again.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Company Town reporters Wendy Lee and Meg James

More reading:

Search warrant reveals grim details of ‘Rust’ shooting and Halyna Hutchins’ final minutes

‘Rust’ crew describes on-set gun safety issues and misfires days before fatal shooting

Lack of gun safety killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust.’ How did this happen?