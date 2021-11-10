Podcast: California’s marijuana revolution at 25 years
Marijuana use is now ubiquitous in mainstream culture — even Martha Stewart’s into CBD products thanks to her good pal Snoop Dogg. Despite this, the federal government classifies basically all cannabis-related products as illegal. That stands in the way of things like medical research.
Can California, which sparked a revolution 25 years ago with the legalization of medical marijuana by voters, push the federal government to legalize marijuana once and for all?
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper
