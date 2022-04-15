Podcast: Future of Abortion Part 2 | Church
In anticipation of the Supreme Court making its landmark abortion decision this summer and very likely undoing Roe vs. Wade, The Times is looking at the issue from a number of perspectives. Today, we’ll tell the complicated story of how evangelicals mobilized around restricting abortion — and one women’s place in it all.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem
