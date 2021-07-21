LA Times Today: With murders rising, can Democrats win on crime issues?
After years of declining crime rates, the United States is suddenly contending with an upsurge in shootings and murders — and the numbers are sobering. Experts haven’t settled on an explanation for the wave of violence, but many say the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor.
As the Biden administration begins tackling the issue, there are political rhetoric obstacles along the way. L.A. Times columnist Doyle McManus joined us to discuss.
