LA Times Today: Hollywood heavyweights pledge support for Kamala Harris campaign
After several major donors pulled their support from President Joe Biden’s now-ended re-election campaign, Hollywood has come back in force to support Kamala Harris’s bid and they’re opening their wallets again.
Stephanie Kaloi wrote about who is endorsing Harris, and how her campaign is connecting with gen Z voters.
