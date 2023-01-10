LA Times Today: Biden announces major border strategy shift, expands Trump policy

President Joe Biden is in Mexico for the North American summit. He first visited El Paso, Texas for a look at the immigration crisis — marking his first trip to the border since taking office two years ago.



Courtney Subramanian shares important context.